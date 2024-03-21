Capital Product Partners L.P. New Sale of 3 10,000 TEU Container Vessels

[By: Capital Products Partners]

Capital Product Partners L.P., an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today announced that the Partnership entered into a memorandum of agreement for the sale of three 10,000 TEU container vessels, built in 2011 at Samsung Heavy Industries, S. Korea: the M/V Athos, the M/V Aristomenis and the M/V Athenian. Delivery of the vessels to the buyer is expected in April 2024.

On November 13, 2023, as part of the transformative acquisition of 11 newbuild LNG carriers for $3.1 billion, the Partnership announced its focus on LNG carriers and energy transition shipping, and its intention to divest from non-core container vessels. With the recently completed sale of the M/V Akadimos (115,534 DWT / 9,300 TEU, Eco-Flex, Wide Beam container vessel, built 2015, Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy Industries S.Α., Romania), which was delivered to its new owners on March 8, 2024, the Partnership has completed the sale of two container vessels and has agreed to sell two Panamax container vessels and three Neo-Panamax container vessels. Total expected gross cash proceeds from the sale of the seven container vessels are estimated at approximately $272.5 million or $182.5m after repaying outstanding debt.

