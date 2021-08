Capital Gas Ship Management Takes Delivery of LNG Carrier ‘Adamastos’

Image courtesy of Capital Gas

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery today of the newbuilding LNG Carrier ‘Adamastos’, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, S.Korea.

With cargo capacity of 174,000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (excess 99%). It is the fifth of nine vessels to be delivered between 2020-2023. The vessel has been chartered to Engie for a period up to 7 years.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.