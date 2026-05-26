Canal Barge Company Repowers M/V Hallie M. Merrick with Mitsubishi Engines

[By: Laborde Products]

Canal Barge Company has repowered the M/V Hallie M. Merrick with two Mitsubishi S12R Tier 3 engines rated at 1100 horsepower at 1800 RPM. The project was completed at Sterling Shipyard with support from Laborde Products, replacing the vessel’s original Cummins KTA38 engines and bringing the towboat in line with Canal Barge’s ongoing fleet-modernization program.

Built in 2013, the Hallie M. Merrick is a 75-foot towing vessel. The repower improves efficiency, simplifies maintenance, and aligns the vessel with Tier 3 emissions standards while keeping it ready for demanding river service.

Canal Barge Company stressed that performance, fuel efficiency, and long-term service support were central to selecting the S12R platform.

“A repower is an investment in the next decade of a vessel’s life,” said Mark Allen,Vice President of Asset Management & Engineering at Canal Barge Company. “The S12R gives us the reliability and fuel curve we want, and Laborde gives us the local support that keeps these projects moving. When a boat returns to service, we need to know it will stay working without added downtime.”

Laborde talked through the coordination behind the project and the value of a consistent engine platform across multiple Canal Barge repowers.

“Sterling Shipyard did a solid job on this installation and our teams stayed connected from teardown to sea trial,” said Bradley Matte, Gulf Coast Territory Sales Manager at Laborde Products. “Canal Barge Company expects their equipment to perform, and the S12R gives them the power and simplicity they want while supporting reliable day-to-day operation.”

The Hallie M. Merrick repower builds on previous Canal Barge Company projects supported by Laborde, including S16R and S12R upgrades on the M/V Ned Merrick and M/V Integrity. Each project improves fleet efficiency and standardizes equipment across vessels operating throughout the inland river system.