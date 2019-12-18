Campbell Transportation Company Appoints New President

Kyle Buese

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-18 16:37:37

Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. - A diversified inland marine transportation and services business based out of Pittsburgh, PA is promoting Kyle Buese to the role of President effective January 1, 2020. Buese has been the Executive Vice President of Campbell Transportation for the past year. He will be replacing Mike Monahan who is retiring as President.

Peter Stephaich, Chairman and CEO of Campbell, commented that the promotion of Buese to the role of President is part of the long-term succession plan for the company. “We worked to ensure that Campbell Transportation had a smooth transition with Mike's retirement. Kyle brings a consistent leadership style and set of skills that will continue to ensure the company remains focused on its proven record of success. Our commitment to safe operations, excellent customer service and continued growth will remain the focus for our company.”

Monahan is retiring after eight successful years as President at Campbell. He commented that he is very proud of all of the employees at Campbell and their constant focus on safety and the successful growth of the company. Monahan will stay on as a member of the Board of Directors of Campbell.

