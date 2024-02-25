Callan Marine Christens 32 Cutter Suction Dredge General Arnold

[By: Callan Marine]

Callan Marine ceremoniously added a new 32-inch cutter suction dredge to its fleet, the General Arnold. The General Arnold was christened in Corpus Christi, Texas, on February 20, 2024, and will immediately begin work on Phase Four of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project. The project will beneficially re-use 100%of the dredged material removed from the channel deepening and widening.

The General Arnold is the newest, largest, and most environmentally friendly dredge in the US fleet. The dredge features four EPA Tier 4 engines developing a combined 24,000 horsepower and utilizing exhaust gas recirculation technology to reduce emissions to sub-Tier 4 levels. The General Arnold is 290 feet long, 72 feet wide, has a maximum digging depth of 97 feet, and employs state-of-the-art production automation and monitoring systems.

"The General Arnold demonstrates Callan Marine’s commitment to Gulf Coast dredging," said John Sullivan, CEO and Managing Principal of Callan Marine. "Callan Marine believes in the capital dredge market and the need for large cutter suction dredges to construct the nation’s largest capital improvement projects. We are continuing to grow our fleet with the latest technology and equipment, serving our clients with safety and integrity."

The General Arnold joins Callan Marine's existing fleet of dredges including the 32-inch General MacArthur, the 28-inch General Bradley, the 18-inch General Marshall, the 18-inch General Pershing, the 16-inch General Patton, the 12-inch General Eisenhower, and the 8-inch General Swing.

Callan Marine, LTD. is a Texas-based, family-owned dredging and marine construction business founded in 2009. Callan Marine performs dredging and marine construction projects for both private and public clients by providing services to restore berthing depths for ship docks, navigation channels, or otherwise facilitate transportation in our nation’s waterways.