California Ports New President is Dr. Noel Hacegaba of Port of Long Beach

[By: California Association of Port Authorities]

Today, the California Association of Port Authorities (CAPA) announced that Dr. Noel Hacegaba, incoming Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Long Beach, was elected to serve as President of the organization. Hacegaba, Decas, and Libatique were elected unanimously at CAPA’s annual meeting by the organization’s Board of Directors.

“California’s ports are vital to the state economy, the nation’s transportation system and the global supply chain,” Hacegaba said. “I am honored to be elected President of the California Association of Port Authorities and excited to work with my colleagues to champion policies that strengthen our competitiveness by accelerating investments in capital and digital infrastructure, environmental sustainability and workforce development. I also look forward to collaborating with our state leaders to prioritize ports and their role in supporting the world’s fifth largest economy.”

Hacegaba currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at the Port of Long Beach, overseeing daily operations including commercial services, engineering, finance and administration, planning and environmental affairs, and strategic advocacy. He will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Long Beach on January 1, 2026, succeeding departing CEO and outgoing CAPA Vice President Mario Cordero.

Decas has served as CEO and Port Director at the Port of Hueneme since February 2012. Under her leadership, the Port has realized extraordinary growth, with cargo increasing 80% from 1.3 million tons in FY 2012 to over 2.3 million tons in FY 2023, marking the Port's strongest sustained trade years since its inception in 1937. Revenues have grown an impressive 133% during her tenure. Trade-related activities through the Port now generate $2.8 billion in annual economic impacts, representing more than a 250% increase since 2012.

Libatique serves as the Deputy Executive Director of Stakeholder Engagement for the Port of Los Angeles, a position that oversees and manages all communications via the Community Relations, Creative Services, Media Relations and Strategic Communications, Trade Development, and Workforce and Government Affairs divisions.

CAPA comprises 11 major deepwater port authorities across our state. The port authorities that comprise CAPA are responsible for handling 38% of all containerized imports and 28% of all exports in the U.S. California Ports are a major driver of quality, good-paying jobs. More than 1 million California jobs and 3 million jobs nationally are linked to trade through CAPA member ports.