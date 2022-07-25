California Cruisin’ with American Cruise Lines

Image courtesy of American Cruise Lines

[By: American Cruise Lines]

American Cruise Lines announced today their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer a brand new 8-Day San Francisco Bay cruise which explores the City on the Bay, Napa Valley, and the San Joaquin Valley. Operating round trip from San Francisco, American’s new small ships will transport guests from San Francisco into the heart of wine country along the Napa River. The new itinerary stops in San Francisco, Napa, Vallejo, Stockton, and Sacramento, and cruises San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River, and the San Joaquin River.

“American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship cruises across the country. Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way…many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

American’s new San Francisco Bay itinerary highlights the region’s historical, cultural, and geographical influences that gave rise to the stunning seaside city of San Francisco, as well as the lush vineyards and flourishing agricultural communities present throughout the Bay area and its surrounding valleys today.

8-Day San Francisco Bay cruises will encompass a wide range of experiences, including a scenic sail of magnificent San Francisco Bay passing by the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and Treasure Island. Local San Francisco experiences include visits to Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz. Special experiences include a Napa Valley Winery experience, and a NASCAR-style driving experience at the Stockton 99 Speedway. The cruise also offers a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s underground city and port, and a visit to the California Railroad Museum, home to 5 full-size steam locomotives including Central Pacific No. 1 Governor Stanford, as well as many exhibits including one honoring the Chinese contribution to the building of the Transcontinental Railroad, and the infamous Golden Spike which commemorated the completion of the celebrated railroad in 1869.

On board throughout the cruise, guests will enjoy daily Sunrise Yoga and unique Wine Country experiences. Special wine presentations will offer guests opportunities to learn, sip, and savor regional varietals. American’s culinary team will also give onboard cooking demonstrations on local Northern Californian cuisine and each guest will receive a local cookbook to take home.

American’s new 2023 San Francisco Bay cruise is a first for the company in California and further represents the continued growth of the domestic small ship cruise market and the extensive possibilities for exceptional 100% U.S. cruise itineraries. In just the past few years, American’s portfolio of domestic river cruise itineraries and fleet of small ships has continued to proliferate. In 2022, the company is operating 6 small ships in the Pacific Northwest with multiple all-domestic itineraries available on the Columbia & Snake Rivers, in Puget Sound & the San Juan Islands, and Alaska. Overall, American operates 15 small ships in 34 states—also cruising close to home from convenient ports along the entire East Coast, the length of Mississippi River, and the Hudson River from NYC.

2023 departure dates for American Cruise Lines’ new 8-Day San Francisco Bay cruises are: 2/17, 2/24, 3/3, & 3/10 aboard American Jazz. For more information please visit the company’s website.

