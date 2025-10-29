Caledonian Maritime Assets Relies on ABB to Power All-Electric Ferries

[By: ABB]

ABB has won an order with Poland-based Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. to supply power distribution and propulsion systems featuring ABB’s Compact Onboard DC Grid™ for seven all-electric double-ended ferries. The vessels are scheduled for delivery to Scottish owner Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) between late 2027 and early 2029. ABB has also been selected as the sole supplier responsible for delivering shore power solutions across multiple CMAL ferry terminals, beginning with Kennacraig and Port Askaig.

As part of the ship owner’s Small Vessel Replacement Programme aiming to achieve a substantial renewal of the small vessel fleet and associated port upgrades, the 50-meter ferries will bring enhanced resilience and sustainability to the CMAL fleet . They will serve nine routes in the Clyde and Hebrides region on Scotland’s west coast, each transporting up to 200 passengers and 24 cars at a time – with the exception of one vessel, which has capacity for 250 passengers and 16 cars.

"We appreciate ABB’s expertise in power, propulsion and electrification. Combined with our excellence in shipbuilding, we will make this a great set of vessels to advance low-emission transportation across the western Scottish ferry network,” said Michal Jaguszewski, Director of Commerce, Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A.

Designed for vessels with significant space limitations, ABB’s Compact Onboard DC Grid™ solution offers a distributed configuration that simplifies system integration and enhances efficiency. The system comprises a robust, short circuit-tested marine DC switchboard and wall-mounted HES880 mobile inverters. Flexible and highly efficient operations are secured through a seamlessly integrated power and energy management, alarm and monitoring system. Integrated with ABB’s new AXME Marine Motors, the comprehensive solution combines high power density and light weight in a small footprint. Developed specifically for small to mid-sized electric and hybrid vessels, the Compact Onboard DC Grid™ blends proven durability, high performance, and installation flexibility in one compact solution.

Once operational, ABB’s shore connection system will allow berthed vessels to turn off their engines and connect to the local electrical grid, thereby significantly reducing CO? emissions and decreasing noise pollution in port areas. As a result, air quality in the area will improve, and the emission reductions will support CMAL’s long-term environmental goals.

Co-funded by the Scottish Government, the project represents an important step in the United Kingdom’s efforts to decarbonize its ports by eliminating emissions from docked vessels.

“These ferries will bring increased capacity and the benefits of clean, fully electric propulsion to island and rural communities in Scotland”, said Jim Anderson, Director of Vessels at CMAL. “ABB’s experience in system integration and ensuring ship electrification and shore connection work efficiently together is well placed, and we look forward to taking delivery of the vessels.”

“This order confirms the ability of our Compact Onboard DC Grid™ to meet the power requirements of our short-distance shipping customers in a distributed design suited to smaller hulls,” said Juha Koskela, President, ABB’s Marine & Ports division. “By enabling the efficient and flexible electrification of inland, coastal, and short-sea ships, the system makes an invaluable contribution to maritime decarbonization. Additionally, this collaboration strengthens ABB’s position as a global leader in shore connection technology and reflects the growing demand for cleaner port operations worldwide.”