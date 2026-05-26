C&C Marine & Repair Builds M/V Deborah H. Valentine for Canal Barge Company

[By: Laborde Products]

The M/V Deborah H. Valentine, built by C&C Marine & Repair LLC for Canal Barge Company, marks the second vessel delivered under a four-boat construction program at the yard’s Belle Chasse, LA, facility.

The 2,600 horsepower inland towboat measures 87’ x 34’ and is configured with a twin-screw propulsion system powered by Mitsubishi S12R Tier 4 engines, each rated at 1,260 horsepower at 1,600 RPM. The build also includes two Laborde-supplied generator sets, each rated at 99 kW, supporting onboard electrical systems.

Designed for service across inland rivers, canals, and intracoastal routes, the vessel is part of a series built to a shared specification across propulsion and onboard power. That consistency carries through each build, keeping the vessels aligned in how they are configured, operated, and maintained.

“Alignment across the program is important from both an operational and maintenance standpoint,” said Mark Allen, Vice President of Asset Management & Engineering at Canal Barge Company. “These vessels are being built on a common platform, which gives us consistency across the fleet as the program moves forward.”

"The goal is simple — build it right and build it on time," said Tony Cibilich, President and Owner of C&C Marine & Repair. "We've put the infrastructure and the people in place to do that, and this program with Canal Barge is a good example of what that looks like."

Laborde Products supplied both the main engines and generator sets and worked with C&C Marine & Repair and Canal Barge Company throughout construction. The package brings propulsion and onboard power together in a coordinated configuration that carries through each vessel in the series.

“This is part of a program where each build builds on the last,” said Bradley Matte, Sales Representative at Laborde Products. “The goal is to keep everything consistent from one vessel to the next, and that’s reflected in how this package was put together.”