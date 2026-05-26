C&C Marine & Repair Builds M/V Cabby H. Boone for Canal Barge Company

[By: Laborde Products]

C&C Marine & Repair LLC has completed the M/V Cabby H. Boone for Canal Barge Company, the third vessel in an ongoing four-boat construction program at its Belle Chasse, LA, shipyard.

The 2,600 horsepower vessel measures 87’ x 34’ and is configured with a twin-screw propulsion system powered by two Mitsubishi S12R Tier 4 engines, each rated at 1,260 horsepower at 1,600 RPM. The build also includes two Laborde-supplied generator sets, each rated at 99 kW, supporting onboard electrical systems.

As the program moves forward, each vessel is built around a shared foundation across propulsion and onboard power. That consistency carries through the series, allowing the fleet to operate with a common setup from one vessel to the next.

“That consistency across the program is important for how we manage these boats over time,” said Mark Allen, Vice President of Asset Management & Engineering at Canal Barge Company. “This setup gives us a common platform from one vessel to the next and supports how we operate the fleet.”

"Three boats in and the whole program just keeps getting better," said Tony Cibilich, President and Owner of C&C Marine & Repair. "Little things get picked up along the way, small tweaks here and there. By the third one, the whole thing is running smooth."

Laborde Products supplied both the main engines and generator sets and worked with C&C Marine & Repair and Canal Barge Company throughout the construction process. The package brings propulsion and auxiliary power together in a configuration that aligns with the broader vessel program.

“This is part of a series where everything is tied together from one boat to the next,” said Bradley Matte, Sales Representative at Laborde Products. “The engines and generator sets were selected to match that approach and keep things consistent across the build.”