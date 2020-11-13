C&C Marine Delivers m/v Scarlett Rose Furlong to Hines Furlong Line

Belle Chasse, LA based C&C Marine and Repair has delivered to Hines Furlong Line, Inc. the m/v Scarlett Rose Furlong, the first in a three boat series that C&C Marine and Repair is building for the Nashville, Tennessee based company.

The triple-screw 6,600-horsepower towboat measures 170’ x 50’ with the pilot house eyeline measuring at 39’- 3”. The m/v Scarlett Rose Furlong was designed by CT Marine, LLC, based in Portland, ME. The vessel’s design includes three (3) Cummins QSK60-M main engines, provided by Cummins Mid-South, that are paired with three Reintjes WAF 1173 H/V reduction gears, provided by Karl Senner, LLC. The service power is provided by three (3) Cummins QSM11-DM, 275 kW generators, and the conventional steering system HPU was provided by EMI Marine. The towboat is outfitted with three 100” diameter stainless-steel fixed pitch propellers, provided by Sound Propeller Systems, Inc, and features double steering rudders. The accommodations include a total of twelve beds (11 crew, plus 1 guest), and the vessel’s design includes a floating, spring mounted superstructure for additional crew comfort.

C&C Marine and Repair was established in 1997 and is located in Belle Chasse, LA, on 80 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway. The company designs and builds towboats, dredges, barges, offshore supply vessels, along with a variety of other marine vessels. The company’s facilities are designed to perform all new construction under roof, with multiple projects under construction at the same time.



