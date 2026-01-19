C&C Delivers Tier 4 Mitsubishi-Powered Towboat Al Sloss to Canal Barge

[By: Laborde Products]

The M/V Al Sloss, the first vessel in a four-boat new construction program for Canal Barge Company, has entered service powered by Mitsubishi marine engines supplied by Laborde Products. The towboat was constructed by C&C Marine and Repair in Belle Chasse, LA, and marks the start of Canal Barge’s latest inland fleet expansion.

The 2,600-horsepower towboat is driven by twin Mitsubishi S12R main engines provided by Laborde Products, paired with two Laborde-supplied generator sets rated at 99kW. The propulsion package is integrated with Reintjes reduction gears, forming a drivetrain designed for steady performance in continuous-duty inland towing service.

Built on an accelerated schedule, the M/V Al Sloss reflects a coordinated construction effort focused on reliability, accessibility, and long-term serviceability. The vessel is expected to operate primarily along the western Intracoastal Waterway and within the New Orleans harbor, where predictable power delivery and responsive local support play a critical role in daily operations.

From Canal Barge’s perspective, the propulsion package builds on an existing track record with Laborde-supported Mitsubishi engines across multiple repower projects.

Drawing on prior experience across its fleet, Canal Barge emphasized the value of continuing with a proven engine platform and a support partner that understands the demands of inland operations.

“Laborde has provided engines to Canal Barge for several successful repowers, and we are excited to continue that relationship as part of our new construction program,” said Mark Allen, Vice President of Asset Management & Engineering at Canal Barge Company.

For Laborde Products, the Al Sloss represents another opportunity to support a complex newbuild by staying closely involved throughout the construction process. From early coordination through final delivery, Laborde worked alongside both the yard and the owner to keep the propulsion scope moving cleanly and on schedule.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

“We were excited to partner with C&C on this 2,600-horsepower series and to support Canal Barge on the first vessel,” said Jared Legendre, Vice President of Sales at Laborde Products. “Working through the construction of the Al Sloss was a hands-on process, and the planning and communication from both teams resulted in a first-class vessel.”

Delivery of the remaining three vessels in the series is scheduled to follow at regular intervals, with each towboat built around the same propulsion and support platform to maintain consistency across the program.