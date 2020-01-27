Byron E. Vernicos Appointed as Ardent's Representative

By The Maritime Executive 01-27-2020 02:42:00

Ardent Global (“Ardent”) and Byron E. Vernicos Shipping Enterprises S.A. (“Byron E. Vernicos”), are proud to announce the next step in its long-standing relationship. As per immediate effect Byron E. Vernicos will act as exclusive Agent for Ardent focusing on the Greek and Cypriot market.

Ardent is a global leading specialist in Emergency Preparedness, Emergency Response, Waste Management, Wreck Removal, Subsea Services and Decommissioning, servicing the marine and oil and gas industry. As a global services company with a strong network, delivering safe, economical and innovative solutions to our customers. Ardent’s vision is to protect its customers and the environment through applied ingenuity. Ardent aims to be a trusted partner in challenging circumstances.

“We are proud of the long-standing relationship we have with Byron E. Vernicos and look forward to further strengthen our position in the important maritime markets in Greece and Cyprus. We are committed to provide our customers safe, economic and innovative solutions and believe that Byron E. Vernicos will be the right partner to deliver on this commitment” said Tjisse van der Meer, Senior Contract Manager for Ardent in EMEA.

Byron E. Vernicos is one of the leading Shipbrokers specialized in the Offshore and Maritime market since its establishment in 1978. Main focus areas are salvage, offshore vessels employment including deep sea towage and period charter, sale & purchase and other related activities. The cornerstone of Byron E. Vernicos is reliability and quality of services combined with a dynamic approach into the future and a profound know-how and experience in the specific markets its services.

Marina B. Vernicos, President Byron E. Vernicos comments, “It is an honor to team up with a company like Ardent who is known for its tremendous expertise, experience and quality in providing services within both the maritime and offshore market. There is a clear connection in our approach towards the market and Byron E. Vernicos will be fully committed to assist Ardent to reach its goals”.

