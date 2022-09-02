Bureau Veritas Answers Singapore’s Call for Innovative Solutions

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and a letter of intent (LOI) with the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI).



The signings took place during the visit of a large Singaporean delegation to Paris comprising senior representatives of MPA, SMI, The Agency for Science, Technology and Research in Singapore (A*STAR), the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).



The MOU between BV and MPA will see the strengthening of BV presence in Singapore to support the development of the local maritime sector. Under the MOU, BV and MPA aim to catalyse R&D and Joint Industry Projects related to digital classification services, smart shipping and maritime decarbonization as well as the development and growth of maritime talents and expertise in Singapore.



Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “We want to help shape a better maritime world. BV set up our Singapore office focusing on ships surveys in March 1973. We have grown our local presence in the last 49 years. We will continue to invest and contribute to develop the Singapore MarineTech ecosystem by initiating joint industry projects in digitalisation and maritime decarbonization while expanding the presence of impactful maritime technology companies in Singapore.”



David Barrow, BV’s Singapore-based Vice President for South East Asia, confirmed that there would be continued investment in expertise based in Singapore to support the agreement as well as leveraging BV’s global network of more than 80,000 people. “This will be about people and about developing interesting and exciting careers in the important and challenging world of maritime – a world that is changing fast. Singapore has recognized this and we are joining their ambitions to build the maritime world of tomorrow,” Mr Barrow said.



Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said: “As a global hub port and leading international maritime centre, Maritime Singapore continues to invest significantly in maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation R&D to accelerate industry transformation and grow as a MarineTech hub. Talent is therefore a key enabler to help deliver on these aspirations. We welcome partnerships with like-minded partners like BV to deliver pragmatic and impactful solutions in both areas of technology and also talent development.”



The agreement signed with the Singapore Maritime Institute cements an ambition to: collaborate in facilitating joint R&D programmes and activities, share R&D programmes participation and output to identify and scope proposals with complementary and/or common strategic interests and to develop appropriate proposals with approved research organisations and institutes of higher learning with relevant expertise and capabilities.



Mr Tan Cheng Peng, Executive Director of SMI, said: “SMI is pleased to have Bureau Veritas on board our R&D programmes launched this year. It covers shipboard cybersecurity, maritime AI and future ships and systems design. We are committed to drive mission-centric research and development that addresses future challenges faced by the maritime industry. Working with international industry partners such as BV will help towards this goal by understanding and capturing real industry challenges that require research and innovation. SMI hopes that this collaboration will be fruitful in delivering new knowledge and solutions for the international maritime industry.”



During the Singapore delegation’s visit to Paris, workshops covering key areas of development were held to start identifying next steps and priority areas. Laurent Leblanc, BV’s SVP Technical & Operations, said: “We offer our breadth of expertise via pure research, risk and hazard analysis and the resulting innovative and modern rules for a modern shipping industry. Working with SMI will only enrich our organization while, we hope, providing direct support to Singapore’s maritime technology and innovation ambitions.”

