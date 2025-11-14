Bulla Regia Begins Her Journey: Med Marine Completes 1st Delivery For OMMP

[By: Med Marine]

Turkey’s leading shipbuilder and tug operator, MED MARINE, proudly announces the successful delivery of BULLA REGIA, the first of six state-of-the-art RAmparts 2800 series ASD tugboats built for Tunisia’s prominent port authority, OMMP. The delivery, completed in early October, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing fleet program established under the contract signed between OMMP and MED MARINE in November 2023.

Named after the ancient Tunisian city renowned for its enduring strength and heritage, BULLA REGIA embodies the same spirit of resilience and excellence. Measuring 28 meters in length and designed by the internationally acclaimed naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd., this next-generation tug delivers a 60-tonne bollard pull ahead and meets Class FIFI-E standards—ensuring both power and safety in every operation.

Powered by twin medium-speed diesel engines and equipped with an open aft deck designed to accommodate two 10-foot containers, BULLA REGIA is tailored for a wide range of demanding missions including towing, mooring, escorting, pushing, and firefighting. Her advanced design and superior manoeuvrability make her a reliable asset for OMMP’s expanding port operations across Tunisia.

The delivery of BULLA REGIA not only represents the successful completion of the first vessel in this six-tug program but also reaffirms the enduring partnership between MED MARINE and OMMP—two maritime forces united by a shared vision of progress, safety, and innovation.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 28,20 m

Beam: 11,50 m

Depth: 5,49 m

Draft: 5,40 m

Gross Tonnage: 428

Bollard Pull: 60 tons

Speed: 12 knots @ 80% MCR

Crew: 8