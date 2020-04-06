BSM Appoints New Head of Communications

Stefan Beeg By The Maritime Executive 04-06-2020 05:17:58

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has appointed Stefan Beeg as Head of Communications.

Based in Hamburg, Beeg’s key role is to drive all corporate and marketing communications activities of BSM.

Prior to joining BSM, Beeg held senior branding and B2B communication roles at leading agencies and international companies during his 25-year career. He was most recently an independent marketing consultant where he advised blue-chip companies on communication strategy and brand management.

Prior to that, Beeg was Head of Brand and B2B communications for a leading German company. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Marketing Communications from the University of Westminster, London.

Beeg will report to BSM chief executive officer Ian Beveridge.

Beveridge said: “Stefan brings with him a unique blend of creativity and strategic thinking which will improve the way we engage with our customers and partners. With BSM continually increasing our range of maritime services, the need for clear and cogent communication with our stakeholders has never been greater.”

In accepting his new appointment, Beeg said: “I am delighted to be part of the BSM family and the opportunity to bring innovation to a company rich in history and tradition.”

