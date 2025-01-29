BRIX Marine New Custom-Built 12.5m Naiad RHIB "Olohana" for Hawaii Nautical

[By: BRIX Marine]

BRIX Marine is proud to announce the launch of its latest custom vessel, the 12.5-meter Naiad RHIB, Olohana. Designed and built for Hawaii Nautical, one of Hawaii’s premier ocean experience providers, Olohana combines performance, reliability, and tailored features to excel in Hawaii’s diverse marine environments.

Powered by Triple Yamaha F300 outboard engines, Olohana delivers efficient propulsion and dependable performance. Measuring 12.5 meters in length, it features Naiad’s renowned RHIB hull design, which ensures optimal stability and speed in both calm and challenging waters. The vessel’s custom finishes include meticulously selected upholstery, canvas, vinyl, and deck materials tailored to meet Hawaii Nautical’s operational requirements. Additional enhancements, such as black rub rails, web gates, updated hatches, and a custom collar color, add both functionality and visual appeal.

Built with versatility in mind, Olohana is designed to handle a wide range of activities, from coastal navigation to operations in diverse marine conditions. This thoughtful design reflects Hawaii Nautical’s dedication to providing exceptional ocean experiences.

Olohana includes a first-of-its-kind boarding design. BRIX and Naiad worked together to create a “swim club” side door in the collar system. These unique doors have an aluminum structure that hinges on the bottom, dropping to extend the side decks outboard. A telescoping swim ladder deploys off the boarding doors very close to the waterline. BRIX has used the “swim club” function on previous vessels, and this is the first time it has been successfully deployed on a RHIB.

“Olohana represents a meaningful collaboration with Hawaii Nautical,” said Perry Knudson, Managing Director of BRIX Marine. “Working closely with their team allowed us to create a vessel that truly aligns with their operational needs and vision. Seeing the final product ready to take on Hawaii’s waters is incredibly rewarding for everyone involved.”

Doug Ewalt, steward of Hawaii Nautical, shared his excitement about the new vessel: “The boat looked great and drove better. Really nice on the water with easy steering at plus 40 mph. Cannot wait to see her in service in Hawaii.”

Olohana joins BRIX Marine’s growing portfolio of custom-built vessels designed to operate in the most demanding environments. With its advanced engineering and attention to detail, this 12.5m Naiad RHIB is ready to support Hawaii Nautical’s mission of creating unforgettable adventures on the water.