Brix Marine Delivers New Liberty National Golf Club Vessel

By The Maritime Executive 01-06-2021 11:20:02

Brix Marine (formerly Armstrong Marine USA), Port Angeles, WA has delivered a new 4615-CTC luxury water taxi, Liberty National I, to Liberty National Golf Club after successful launch and sea trials in Port Angeles Harbor. Liberty National Golf Club selected the Brix Marine design last year and will utilize the planing catamaran to transport passengers between North Cove Marina in New York and the private club’s dock in New Jersey.

Liberty National I carries a USCG COI for 30 passengers + 2 crew, and features Helm Master electronic steering, an aft second station, spacious walk through cabin, Northern Lights 12kW generator, and Garmin/Furuno navigation equipment. Twin Yamaha 425hp outboards provide a cruise speed of 25 knots.

Brix collaborated with Seattle designer Teresa Francis to select the high-quality interior fit and finish, which includes quartz countertops, leather wrap-around bench seats, and black Ultraleather Llebroc Bandera helm and copilot seats. A tinted polycarbonate privacy window behind the helm station provides privacy for guests and crew. The climate-controlled cabin boasts flip-down golf bag storage, an entertainment electronics package, galley with refrigerator drawers, and hot water in the head. Through the cabin, a wraparound bench seat on the foredeck, which includes additional storage, allows for optimal sightseeing and photo opportunities for guests. The bold vinyl wrap and Lumishore color changing underwater lighting ensure a striking appearance on the water.

Brix Marine Sales & Marketing Director Charlie Crane said, “the feedback from Captain Ken Kreisler of Liberty National Golf Club has been positive. Liberty National I is the talk of the neighborhood, and the members have been impressed by the bold exterior and very comfortable interior. The vessel has exceeded expectations for speed, performance, and presentation.”

Brix Marine creates safe, well-built aluminum vessels that do their job while inspiring total confidence with boat owners, operators, and passengers.



