Brittany Ferries Transports 1st CMA CGM Container from France to UK

[By: CMA CGM Group]

The partnership between French ferry firm Brittany Ferries and the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in Shipping and Logistics, reaches a new milestone today, with the first cross-Channel shipment of CMA CGM containers.

The containers were lifted onto special chassis and loaded aboard Brittany Ferries’ Cotentin in the port of Le Havre. The vessel will depart Le Havre for Portsmouth at 16:30 French time today (12 January 2022).

The first driverless CMA CGM load to be carried by Brittany Ferries across the Channel further strengthens links between the two companies. Thanks to the partnership, conventional articulated lorry loads have already been carried on Brittany Ferries’ Portsmouth - Caen route.

Thus, CMA CGM Group can now offer its customers a ‘fast lane’ solution with increased sailings frequency, 4 weekly departures between Le Havre and the UK, as well as a shorter transit time.

An ambitious commercial partnership serving both groups’ customers

Signed in September 2021, the partnership creates significant opportunities for passenger and freight shipping, thanks to the respective expertise of CMA CGM Group and Brittany Ferries.

It will permit growth in cross-Channel shipping, cementing France’s position in the sector. It will also allow CMA CGM to strengthen its transportation service between France, the Iberian Peninsula and the British Isles, and will allow Brittany Ferries to further develop its freight and logistics expertise.

Christophe Mathieu, CEO Brittany Ferries said: “This is an important moment in our partnership with one of the world’s biggest shipping and logistics companies. We know that we must adapt to market trends and customer demand in order to prove our strength in a competitive market. This is therefore a welcome milestone and highlights the mutual benefits of working together.”

Mathieu Girardin, CMA CGM’s central director for short sea routes added: “This first shipment demonstrates the dynamism of our commercial partnership with Brittany Ferries, and is a major step as we build our multimodal service linking France, the UK, Ireland and Spain. The CMA CGM Group continues to implement innovative and agile solutions to meet the needs of its customers.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.