Britannia Group Realigns Senior Team for Growth

[By: Britannia Group]

Changes in the leadership team at Britannia P&I Club will see Helen Todd being promoted to Chief Underwriting Officer with Simon Williams taking on a new role as Chief Commercial Officer, effective 1 June 2026.

The developments in the senior leadership team at the Britannia Group follow Mike Hall taking over as CEO in January of this year and form part of the Club’s global strategy for business development in targeted sectors and markets, while continuing to provide exceptional service to its Members worldwide.

Helen joined the Britannia Group in 2018 as Divisional Director, becoming Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer in 2024. She has over 20 years of experience in P&I underwriting. As Chief Underwriting Officer, Helen will lead the global underwriting function with responsibility for underwriting strategy, portfolio oversight and performance, while Simon who joined the Britannia Group in 2017 and was promoted to Chief Underwriting Officer in 2022, will work alongside Mike Hall to focus on delivery and execution of the Group’s strategy. These changes reflect the senior leadership team’s commitment to building a more commercially driven business, designed to profitably grow market share and further strengthen the Club’s already robust financial position.

“The Britannia Group is delighted to appoint Helen as our Chief Underwriting Officer and Simon as Chief Commercial Officer. These appointments reflect the Britannia Group’s ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding service to its Members around the world, while positioning ourselves to take advantage of potential opportunities in the market. It also reflects Helen and Simon’s commitment to the Britannia Group and I look forward to continuing to work closely with both of them as we drive the Club forward,” said Mike Hall, the Britannia Group’s CEO.

“I am delighted to take on the role of Chief Underwriting Officer at such an exciting time for the Britannia Group. I look forward to building on the Club’s strong underwriting foundations and reputation for outstanding service, while supporting our Members and brokers worldwide and contributing to the Club’s long term success and growth,” said Helen Todd, Chief Underwriting Officer, Britannia Group.

“I am very excited at this opportunity to be part of a refreshed and revitalised senior leadership team with a focus on business development and enhancing the already exceptional service offering of the Britannia Group," commented Simon Williams, Chief Commercial Officer, Britannia Group.