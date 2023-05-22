Bristol Harbour Group, Inc. to Design a Manned Transport Barge

[By: Bristol Harbor Group, Inc]

Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) was recently selected by United Launch Alliance (ULA) to design a river and ocean-going manned roll-on / roll-off barge for the transportation of its Vulcan Centaur rockets. The barge will be supported by an operations and cargo monitoring crew. In support of ULA’s competitive solicitation for ship fabrication this summer, BHGI will also aid in the bidding process for prospective shipyards including answering any bidder questions, reviewing shipyard proposals and providing construction oversight.



BHGI brings a unique advantage to the project team with experience gained from design work on the PEGASUS for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). BHGI was tasked to design the structure of the PEGASUS hull for transport and load on/off of new structural test assemblies and the core stage for NASA’s new Space Launch System.



BHGI is a full-service naval architecture, marine engineering and consulting firm located in Bristol, Rhode Island. BHGI has been in business for more than thirty years and has produced numerous designs, to which hundreds of vessels have been built. BHGI specializes in commercial vessel design and consulting and has experience with tugs, barges, Articulated Tug/Barge Units (ATB), passenger vessels, workboats, dredges and floating dry docks. To learn more, you can visit our website: http://bristolharborgroup.com.

