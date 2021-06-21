BRAVE DOLPHIN – a VR Dive Into the Maritime World

[By: SQLearn]

Known for the creative spirit and innovative training tools, SQLearn, the Greek company with exclusive expertise in e-learning, spreads wings in the fascinating world of Virtual Reality. The company, having a long-standing presence providing effective training solutions for various business industries, is currently implementing the Brave Dolphin project, aiming to create the ultimate VR training tool for the maritime.

SQLearn is particularly active within the shipping industry as a provider of e-learning solutions and services. The company has placed a special emphasis on the shipping industry, recognizing the importance of appropriate staff training as a means to reduce risks in a sector known to be exposed to multiple hazards. Aiming to expand its training services, SQLearn is implementing a Virtual Reality Application as a training tool for crew members, regarding emergencies that may occur on board.

Maritime safety risk cases are difficult to be simulated in a real environment. The Brave Dolphin VR application will include interactive scenarios and provide the chance to dive into a simulated world in which the user will be encouraged to interact with and perform the necessary actions, offering an exciting and safe learning experience.

Τhe Brave Dolphin VR training solution will mainly include simulations of real-case scenarios of crucial incidents. The scenarios selected to be simulated in a VR environment were identified by expert maritime consultants, who have conducted a Risk Analysis on crucial incidents that occur on board.

The Brave Dolphin project will include four VR training scenarios giving the chance to crew members to learn “How to test the Emergency Generator”, handle a “Fire in the Engine Control Room” and “Enclosed space fire” as well get familiarized with the “Lifeboat Drill Procedure”.

Upon the project’s completion, the Brave Dolphin will be further enriched with more scenarios and will be added to the Company’s umbrella of services branded as “Dolphin Platforms”, designed & developed by SQLearn, especially for maritime companies. These services are certified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) according to ABS Standards for Certification of Maritime Education Facilities & Training Courses.

The Brave Dolphin project is supported by a grant from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the EEA Financial Mechanism 2014-2021, in the frame of the Programme “Business Innovation Greece”.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.