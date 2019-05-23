Brands Debut Innovative Products at Cruise Ship Interiors Expo

Fil Doux Textiles

By MarEx 2019-05-23 17:41:35

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo, the world’s first highly focused event dedicated exclusively to interior design, architecture, and outfitting for the cruise industry, will welcome industry-leading marine interior suppliers to debut their most innovative products on June 19 and 20, 2019, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, FL, U.S.

Exhibitors participating in the inaugural event include MJM Marine, Trimline, SMC Design, Gerflor Group, Bolidt, Studio DADO, Shores Global, Brintons and Chelsom. On the show floor, exhibitors will debut the newest products to hit the market and provide details of the services they offer.

“The passenger shipping, interior design, and fulfilment community is rich in talent and full of enthusiasm for their craft. Cruise Ship Interiors Expo gives these remarkable artisans an opportunity to come together to learn, network, and celebrate their collective achievements,” comments founding media partner and Advisory Board member, Jon Ingleton (executive editor, International Cruise & Ferry Review).

To help attendees gain further insights and understanding of what the exhibitors have to offer, Cruise Ship Interiors Expo will host 16 live product demos on the show floor. Taking place across two days, prominent industry names will showcase their most innovative products available to the marine market. Each 15-minute session will see attendees directed to the exhibitors’ booths throughout the expo hall.

Demonstrations taking place include:

• Grohe (booth 333) presents a revolutionary way to enjoy water using its new Grohtherm SmartControl technology.

• Forbo Flooring Systems (520) offers design inspiration in the form of Flotex FR, a textile flocked floor covering that meets all IMO standards.

• Dianthus Miami (319) will show attendees how to create their own living-wall floral arrangements with the help of its master florist, Walter Vermeulen.

• Fil Doux Textiles (348) offers a sustainable way to create high-quality, IMO-certified materials with its innovative Vinylife feature.

• Luxuryspa (727) presents its signature whirlpool spas and hot tubs, ideal for any space indoor or out.

For more information, visit the Cruise Ship Interiors Expo website .



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.