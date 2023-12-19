Bolidt and Chantiers de l’Atlantique New Exclusivity Agreement

[By: Bolidt]

Leading resin-applications specialist Bolidt has signed an exclusivity agreement with long-standing customer Chantiers de l’Atlantique covering all of the French shipyard’s newbuild cruise vessels – in addition to several navy ships, and offshore projects – until 2027.

The joint undertaking is the latest in a 32-year relationship that has so far seen Bolidt supply its decking systems to around 100 Chantiers de l’Atlantique-built vessels – primarily cruise ships. Notable projects include Cunard’s RMS Queen Mary 2; Celebrity Cruises’ Edge-class vessels featuring the innovative ‘Magic Carpet’ movable platform; MSC’s World Class series, and Accor’s Orient Express Silenseas, which, upon entry into service in 2026, will be the world’s largest sailing ship.

“I have personally been working with Chantiers de l’Atlantique for more than 10 years, and have found their exceptional team to be open, reliable and professional,” said Jacco van Overbeek, Director Maritime, Bolidt. “They are also eager to learn about innovation in solutions such as ours, often sending new team members to our R&D facilities in the Netherlands to show them who we are, what we do, and what we stand for.”

Bolidt is currently developing pre-fabricated parts with support from the Saint-Nazaire-based shipbuilder, Van Overbeek added. “Our collaboration is not a typical supplier–customer relationship but more of a partnership between two parties that understand and rely on each other’s expertise, working together to achieve the best solutions for the finished vessels.”

Throughout its long and fruitful collaboration with Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Bolidt has also been enhancing its product portfolio in response to evolving demands from the cruise lines. This approach has resulted in innovations such as Bolidt’s industry-leading Bolideck® Future Teak, which closely resembles real teak but is lighter and more durable with a lower environmental impact.

Van Overbeek also emphasised the priority the supplier continues to give to sustainability, including its targets for incorporating more bio-based materials and recycled parts into its decking systems. While many of its products already comprise 80% organic material, Bolidt wants to increase this figure in line with the International Maritime Organization’s ambition to achieve net zero in shipping-related emissions by 2050, he said.