Bogerd Martin NV & Mariem Solutions GmbH Announce Exclusive Collaboration

[By: Bogerd Martin NV]

Bogerd Martin and Mariem solutions GmbH are proud to announce their first collaboration, which involves a licensing agreement for Mariem Solutions' Mean Daily Low Temperature (MDLT) data layer and their web application, www.polarcodepass.com.

This partnership aims to enhance safe voyage planning for the growing market of shipping in polar waters. polarcodepass.com was developed by Mariem solutions GmbH's founders to address the critical need for historical temperature data essential for safe navigation in these challenging environments.

Polarcodepass.com is the first application to offer access to 10 year of historical temperature data, fully aligned with IMO Polar Code requirements.

It streamlines routine planning processes by evaluating periods and regions of safe passage along the entire route based on the vessel's temperature limitations. Bogerd Martin and mariem solutions have laid the foundation for the full integration of polarcodepass.com into Bogerd Martin’s CT Insights. This integration allows customers to plan with greater confidence, ensuring that their voyages in polar waters adhere to the highest safety standards.

Marius Kruse and Emmerich Reize, Founders and General Managers of mariem solutions, state: "With the steady growth of shipping potential in polar waters, this collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing the maritime industry with a crucial tool to navigate these challenging environments safely. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership with Bogerd Martin presents and look forward to a successful collaboration."

Céline Mortier, CEO of Bogerd Martin – Chart Track, adds: "The integration of the MDLT data and Polar Code Pass application into our CT Insights platform will enable shipping companies to optimize route validation and better align their vessels with IMO Polar Code requirements. We eagerly anticipate our partnership with Marius and Emmerich."