Blue Water Mariner Webinars on Hurricane Forecasting Provided by the NHC
[By: National Hurricane Center]
“Hurricane Analysis and Prediction”
2-3 pm EDT, June 5th, 2024
Mr. Dan Brown - Branch Chief, Hurricane Specialist Unit, National Hurricane Center
Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8798760876754320731
“Wind and Wave Forecasting”
2-3 pm EDT, June 6th, 2024
Dr. Chris Landsea - Chief, Tropical Analysis & Forecast Branch, National Hurricane Center
Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2357088386986818390
To sign up for this GoTo Meeting video conferencing,
register in the links below. Limit of 250 mariners per webinar with no cost to participants.
For hurricane and marine forecasts:
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/marine/
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.