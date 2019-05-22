Blue Orange Wave Turnkey Solution for New Training Center

Market leader in professional maritime training and simulation solutions Blue Orange Wave has been selected to provide a turnkey solution for a new training facility of SACS Group, located in Columbia.

With this recently signed five-years contract, Blue Orange Wave is to supply and configure the XVR Simulation Platform for a new purpose-built training center being constructed in Bogóta, Columbia. The solution has been ordered by the SACS Group, a leading provider of HSEQ training services.

Scheduled to complete in summer 2019, it will be the first and only training center in South America to have integrated XVR Simulation Platform and associated course provision. In addition to the software, Blue Orange Wave will also provide tailor-made simulation scenarios, project management, and product training. Prior to the center’s implementation phase, the desired design and hardware specifications were established in close cooperation with the client.

The new training center will use the incident command training platform XVR Simulation to train emergency responders in maritime, offshore, oil and gas and aviation industries, and equip trainees with the skills needed in the safe and environmentally friendly workplace.

A set of modular applications for all training objectives is available through the XVR platform:

XVR On Scene - Comprehensive, versatile and flexible incident response training in an immersive 3D-environment.

XVR Crisis Media – Interactive simulation of media and public responses.

“We thank Blue Orange Wave for its support in helping us deliver a very high standard training curriculum and become the very first education provider in South America to employ Blue Orange Wave turnkey solution for emergency response training. We are very pleased to be able to call on the extensive experience of Blue Orange Wave in making this project a success,” says Mario Gamboa, Chief Executive Officer of SACS Group.

“We are delighted to have been selected to provide our turnkey solution for this training facility and to raise safety and security awareness within the national Colombian maritime and offshore industries. The quality of the products we deliver is the highest on the market, and we believe this center will deliver outstanding training possibilities through the use of these solutions,” says Tim Lodder AFNI, Managing Director of Blue Orange Wave.

