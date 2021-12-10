Blue-C Recruits Nor-Shipping Marketing Head Kristiansen

Kent Erik Kristiansen, Managing Director, Blue-C

[By: Blue-C]

Oslo-based communications, PR and content agency Blue-C has recruited Kent Erik Kristiansen, Nor-Shipping’s Head of Communications and Marketing, as its new Managing Director. Kristiansen joins the firm, which specialises in delivering services to Norway’s key maritime and energy business sectors, as it looks ahead to its “next chapter of development” at home and overseas.

Unique opportunity

“There’s arguably no person with a better maritime and ocean business network here in Norway than Kent,” comments agency Founder and CEO Mark Fuhrmann. “Through his long tenure with Nor-Shipping he has built both excellent connections and a true ‘big picture’ understanding of how the cluster operates and evolves.

“That insight will help us serve our existing clients in a more holistic, individually tailored manner (including enhancing our digital offer), while also opening doors to new business opportunities. What’s more – as we’ve known from working with him over the years – he’s a brilliant project leader, inspiring team player and, well, just a great guy. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Blue-C works with a “who’s who” of leading names in Norwegian and international industry, counting Jotun, DNV, ABB, Inchcape Shipping Services, UECC, and, of course, Nor-Shipping as key clients, amongst others. Kristiansen knows the team well having partnered with them for marketing, communications, PR and content support over his 16 years at ‘Your Arena for Ocean Solutions’.

World class

“Blue-C delivers world class English language communication services from right here in Oslo,” he explains. “It has built a unique platform and risen to represent not only some of Norway’s leading businesses within its segments, but the world’s.

“I have loved working with Nor-Shipping and, over the years, learnt a great deal. I’m hugely grateful to the team at what I believe is still the most important arena for maritime and ocean innovation and development, and am really looking forward to the 2022 event in January. However, at this stage in my career I wanted to challenge myself and utilise my experience to deliver a different kind of added value to a client base I know well. I saw this as an opportunity that, quite simply, was too good to miss.”

Key role

Kristiansen joins Blue-C today, working from the team’s city centre base within the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association facility. He will sit alongside Fuhrmann and fellow agency director Christina Dupre Roos on the management team, serving key clients, targeting new business and supporting the agency’s specialist team of English language content and marketing professionals.

