Birdon Starts Production of ASC-M Prototypes for United States Marine Corps

[By: Birdon]

The U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) selected maritime engineering leader Birdon to design and build two prototype vessels to demonstrate emerging concepts under the Marine Corps’ Force Modernization objectives. The resultant Birdon Ancillary Surface Craft (ASC), marks a critical step forward in delivering next-generation landing craft solutions to inform future capabilities, tactics, and procedures.

MCWL and Birdon collaborated to balance requirements, operational capabilities, cost, and producibility. The team focused on advanced design concepts to improve production automation, requiring fewer hours to build each craft. The collaboration resulted in moving from concept to an affordable, production friendly design, ready for construction in less than 12 months. The incorporation of automated production features allows for the rapid scaling of output to meet future demands.

Birdon CEO Jamie Bruce said Birdon’s ASC design was selected for its superior capabilities and ability to be customized for the unique challenges of the U.S. Marine Corps operating environments. “Our naval architects and marine engineers designed this craft from the ground up, integrating cutting-edge sonar and fuel systems to enhance operational success,” he added.

The ASC is designed to carry up to 40 embarked troops and 54 tons of cargo, with exceptional maneuverability, stability, and long-range ocean transit capability. To ensure safe landings on uncharted beaches, Birdon worked with a specialist sonar company to develop and integrate an advanced forward-looking sonar system, allowing operators to detect obstacles and assess beach gradients well ahead of the vessel. The vessel is designed to beach and de-beach in gradients significantly shallower than existing landing craft can support, providing enhanced, safe amphibious operations capability.

Birdon’s ASC design also features a cutting-edge fuel delivery and transfer system that allows for efficient vessel-to-vessel or vessel-to-land fuel transfer, supporting extended operational range and flexibility in challenging environments.

Birdon has partnered with C&C Marine and Repair (C&C) to build two vessels at their Belle Chasse, LA facilities. Construction on the first vessel is set to begin in the summer of 2025, with delivery scheduled one year later, demonstrating Birdon’s commitment to expediting capability to the warfighter, and a collaborative approach in defense and maritime manufacturing.

Tony Ardito, Birdon President said the partnership offers other strategic advantages, stating, “C&C’s capabilities and proximity to Birdon’s New Orleans operations make them the ideal partner for this project. Their ability to scale production gives us the flexibility to meet future demands.”

This collaboration with the U.S. Marine Corps underscores Birdon’s position as a trusted partner to the U.S. Department of Defense. With five U.S.-based facilities and a focus on strengthening the local shipbuilding industrial base, Birdon continues to deliver innovative and reliable maritime solutions that enhance U.S. defense capabilities.