Birdon Group & MMT AB to Deliver Advanced Military Bridging Solutions

[By: Birdon Group]

Birdon Group, a leading global defense contractor specializing in marine engineering and military watercraft construction, has entered into a strategic partnership with Swedish engineering firm MMT AB, renowned for its innovative military logistics solutions. Under this partnership, the companies will collaborate to deliver next-generation bridging systems to international defense clients, combining Birdon’s proven manufacturing capabilities with MMT’s cutting-edge marine logistics design expertise.

Under the agreement, MMT will exclusively provide its patented Tactical Bridge Adaptor Pallet (BAP-TT) systems, which are designed to transport Bridge Erection Boats (BEBs) and Improved Ribbon Bridges (IRBs) with unmatched efficiency and adaptability. Birdon designed the BEB for the U.S. Army and has delivered more than 400 BEBs to the Army to date, in addition to its international sales.

The BAP-TT complements Birdon’s Complete Wet Gap Crossing Solution, which already includes the BEB and the IRB from General Dynamics European Land Systems-Bridge Systems (GDELS-BS). The newly developed BAP will incorporate key technologies from Birdon’s advanced wet gap crossing controls and autonomous solutions to increase customers’ capabilities and mobility far beyond what has previously been possible.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering integrated, high-performance solutions to armed forces worldwide,” said Martyn Bowden, Head of Bridging and Propulsion at Birdon Group. “MMT’s unique and specialized experience in Army Engineering logistics systems complements Birdon’s proven engineering, manufacturing, and program delivery capabilities, creating a powerful alliance for future bridging programs.”

The agreement outlines exclusive cooperation in design, manufacturing, marketing, and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) for bridging products, with both parties committing to global exclusivity for government tenders. The partnership also includes provisions for technology transfer, prototype development, and localized production support, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness to customer needs.

“We are excited to collaborate with Birdon to bring our BAP technology to a broader global audience,” said Wiktor Andersson, Chairman of MMT AB. “Together, we are setting a new standard for tactical mobility and operational readiness.”

The teaming agreement follows MMT AB’s recent award by the Swedish Armed Forces to deliver over 300 BAP products over the next eight years. The new BAP-TT will be a variant of this model customized for NATO and NATO allies across the globe.