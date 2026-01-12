Birdon Awarded US Coast Guard Contract for Response Boat–Small Demonstrator

[By: Birdon America, Inc.]

Birdon America, Inc. has been awarded a firm fixed price contract to build a Response Boat-Small (RB-S) Demonstrator for the United States Coast Guard (USCG). This award underscores Birdon’s commitment to providing its customers with innovative, reliable solutions that ensure mission success in maritime operations.

The RB-S Demonstrator program is a critical initiative by the USCG to evaluate advanced capabilities for key missions such as Search and Rescue (SAR); Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security (PWCS); Drug Interdiction (DI); and Migrant Interdiction (MI). Birdon’s design was selected for its ability to meet stringent performance requirements.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

"This award reflects Birdon’s dedication to supporting the U.S. Coast Guard with cutting-edge solutions that enhance mission performance and crew safety," said Tony Ardito, President at Birdon. "We are proud to contribute to the Coast Guard’s vital role in safeguarding our nation’s waterways."

Birdon will leverage its in-house rapid prototyping capabilities to build an RB-S Demonstrator. Under the contract, Birdon will deliver its Demonstrator to one of the designated USCG facilities in Norfolk, VA, or Charleston, SC, for a three-month operational evaluation period.