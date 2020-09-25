BIO-UV Group and PIRIOU Group Sign Ballast Water Treatment Partnership

Left: Recent BWTS installation projects undertaken by PIRIOU include the 72m Polar logistics vessel L’Astrolabe ; Right: PIRIOU Group will carry out BIO-SEA BWTS installation and integration projects carried out at its yards around the world By The Maritime Executive 09-24-2020 01:46:42

BIO UV Group, the French manufacturer of the UV-based BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system (BWTS), has extended its collaboration agreement with France-headquartered shipbuilder and repairer PIRIOU Group to strengthen the services the companies offer to shipowners.

The partnership agreement, which formalises a five-year relationship between the two companies, aims to support the BWTS installation and integration projects carried out at PIRIOU Group drydocks. The shipbuilder has construction and repair yards in France, Nigeria, Vietnam, and Réunion Island.

In addition to PIRIOU's commercial capacity, there is also significant technical capacity to assist shipowners in their projects to integrate BIO-SEA ballast water treatment systems.

This partnership agreement covers integration studies, installation of the onboard system, commissioning, maintenance and supply of the system and its spare parts.

Benoît Gillmann, BIO-UV GROUP CEO and Founder, said: “For several years we have had a fruitful relationship with the PIRIOU Group, which we are now formalising under a new agreement for the supply of ballast water treatment equipment and services. This marks an important milestone for the commercialisation of our BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system and expands our network of service partners around the world.”

Under to this partnership, the two companies strengthen the technical support capabilities offer to shipowners.

Within the framework of the agreement, the BWTS capabilities offered by PIRIOU includes front end engineering and design, 3D scanning, technical feasibility studies, system integration, installation, and commissioning along with all service, maintenance and inspection requirements. BIO-UV Group will also provide BIO-Sea installation and commissioning training to shipyard teams.

Xavier Deval, Business Director – BIO-SEA, BIO-UV Group, said: “The PIRIOU Group's work portfolio is very attractive. We have a number of clients visiting ports in northern France, Nigeria and West Africa, so it was important to have a service presence in those areas. The installation in Reunion Island is also very interesting, considering the ease of access to customers operating in South African waters. The PIRIOU Group was looking to include a ballast water treatment solution and can now offer this service to its customers. PIRIOU specialises in the construction and repair of small and medium-tonnage vessels which perfectly matched the throughput capacity of BIO-SEA systems.”

Vincent Faujour, Chairman of the Piriou Group, added: “By formalising our relationship with BIO-UV Group, we are strengthening the service and support we offer to our shipowner customers. We can now provide a complete turnkey ballast water management service based on an efficient and certified UV treatment system. With BIO-SEA, PIRIOU pursues its objective of providing optimal service to its customers where they need it.”

Earlier this year, BIO-UV Group received IMO & USCG type approval for its next generation <100m3/h, low flow rate ballast water treatment system range, the BIO-SEA L Easy-to-Fit system.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.