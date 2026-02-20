Fire on Party Cruise Ship in Singapore Kills One Crewmember



A fire began in the wee hours of the morning on February 20 aboard the party cruise ship World Legacy operating around Singapore as a floating entertainment venue. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is reporting that one crewmember died as a result of the blaze, and four passengers were taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation.

Passengers told the local media they were alerted to the fire at 0400 Singapore time, some by crewmembers banging on their cabin doors, while others saw people running from the lounge area and casino. The MPA is reporting the fire began on Deck Nine in a lounge area but says the cause is under investigation. Some reports suggest it started in the karaoke lounge.

There were reports of thick smoke billowing from the upper deck and a burning smell on the ship, according to the Straits Times newspaper. Passengers recounted that the fire alarms were ringing throughout the ship and that they were sent to the open decks and told to put on life jackets.

The crew reportedly was able to quickly contain the fire, and the SCDF Marine Division and Police Coast Guard, along with an MPA patrol boat, responded to the ship. The fire teams boarded the ship and reported that by midday, the fire was fully extinguished.

The operators of the Batam Fast Ferry report they were placed on standby at around 0630 to assist with an evacuation. After the fire was extinguished, passengers were being transferred to ferries, with the first group of 190 people landing at Singapore’s Harbor Front Ferry Terminal. The MPA reports that all the passengers were safely evacuated and received medical attention.

There was a total of 271 passengers aboard, of which 139 were from Singapore, and 388 crewmembers. One crewmember from Indonesia was reported deceased, but no details were offered. The Indonesian Embassy had been informed, and they were coordinating arrangements.

Singapore responded to the reports of a fire aboard the party ship with 271 passengers aboard (MPA)

The World Legacy entered service in December 2025 based on the former casino boat operations that had been popular in Asia. The ship docks once a week, on Friday mornings, in Singapore, and the rest of the week remains anchored offshore, with ferries taking visitors back and forth to shore. They offer day passes for people to play in the casino and visit the restaurants and lounges for a few hours, or overnight accommodations are offered in approximately 300 staterooms.

The ship was an ex-ferry built in 1982 as the Olau Britannia. Over the years, the ship moved from Olau Line to other well-known ferry companies, including Fred. Olsen, Color, Stella, Fast Net, and after a stint as an accommodation ship, to Moby in 2015, as the Moby Zaza. The ship, which measures 503 feet (153 meters), is approximately 22,000 gross tons and, as a ferry, had accommodations in berths for 938 passengers and space for 530 cars.

It was acquired last year by a company called Dragon 1 in Singapore and refitted before its entry into service. On the company’s website, it said more amenities, including an outdoor sun deck and additional dining venues, would be launched this spring.

The MPA reports the ship was placed in the Raffles Reserved Anchorage, and the crew, except for a core skeleton staff, were also being evacuated. Classification society surveyors engaged by the vessel’s owners will board the ship to assess the extent of damage.

