Bigyellowfish Receives ClassNK Certification

[By: Bigyellowfish]

Bigyellowfish, a leading platform specialising in behavioural risk management for safety-critical frontline industries, such as maritime, announces that their Human Performance Index and Behavioural Risk Management framework, have been certified by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK). This marks a significant milestone in Bigyellowfish’s commitment to safety and wellbeing for seafarers.

This certification is a testament to Bigyellowfish’s platform and reaffirms their commitment to proactive management of human capital performance, risk, and wellbeing. Furthermore, it strengthens their position as the market leader in helping ship owners and operators manage employee performance, while at the same time adding tremendous value to customers from both a commercial and compliance perspective.

A first of its kind technology platform, Bigyellowfish revolutionises the digitisation of “Human Performance” and “Experience” in the frontline workforce. It aims to redefine the future of workplace technology within the maritime industry while enhancing human capital. The platform is accessible through a user-friendly mobile application, offering several features and services that converges safety, collaboration and reinforced learning that will help companies reshape their wellbeing culture.

Leveraging on robust data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bigyellowfish has established itself at the forefront of wellbeing solutions, dedicated to helping organisations improve worker performance across a variety of safety and productivity areas leading to a more engaged and resilient workforce.

Captain Soma Sundar, Co-founder and CEO of Bigyellowfish stated: “Receiving our first certification from ClassNK marks a significant milestone for Bigyellowfish. This recognition not only enhances seafarer wellbeing, but also ensures that the products we use meet stringent quality standards. Ship owners and operators can be rest assured that the solutions they choose for their organisations will meet the same high standards of repute they have set for themselves. With the use of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bigyellowfish aims to create a more resilient way to keep seafarers engaged and well in line with a positive behavioral change.”

Captain Naoki Saito, General Manager of Management Systems and Maritime Training Certification Department, ClassNK stated: "To support the shipping stakeholders' ongoing and steadfast pursuit of safety from human elements point of views, ClassNK is committed to examining every possible approach to ensure improve behavior competences of seafarers. I am pleased to certify Bigyellowfish in exploring potential and measures that will contribute to human elements in maritime industry."

By achieving ClassNK certification, Bigyellowfish is poised to make a lasting impact on the safety and welfare of seafarers.