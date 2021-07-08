Berge Bulk and GoodFuels Successfully Complete First Bio-Bunkering

Image courtesy of Blue Communications

GoodFuels, the leading marine biofuels supplier for the global shipping industry, and independent dry bulk owner Berge Bulk have today announced the successful completion of a recent bunkering of advanced marine biofuel from 100% sustainable feedstock onboard the 181,403 dwt bulk carrier Berge Tsurugi.

As part of Berge Bulk’s industry-leading ambition to be carbon neutral by 2025, Berge Tsurugi received a delivery of GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuel during its call to the Port of Rotterdam on June 3, 2021.

GoodFuels’ advanced marine biofuel enables a reduction of 80-90% in carbon emissions, and substantially reduces SOx emissions, even versus very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and marine gas oil (MGO).

The announcement comes at the start of a new partnership between GoodFuels and Berge Bulk that will see the companies explore further opportunities to deploy sustainable marine biofuel.

Speaking on the successful bunkering, Isabel Welten, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodFuels, said: “We not only believe passionately in shipping’s decarbonisation vision, but also in our sustainable biofuels, which are perfectly placed to help owners and operators meet environmental targets and make an immediate impact on reducing their emissions.

“Today’s milestone with our partner Berge Bulk proves the viability of biofuels in the global dry bulk fleet. Most importantly, we are showing that solutions already exist to help us kickstart the decarbonisation journey.”

Atul Trehan, Head of Operations at Berge Bulk, said: “Reducing our carbon emissions is a critical part of Berge Bulk’s Blue Matters environmental strategy. We are committed to developing commercially viable deep sea zero-emission vessels, powered by zero-emission fuels, in operation by 2030. Furthermore, we have made the ambitious commitment to become carbon neutral by 2025 at the latest, and we are one of the first bulk carriers to do so.

“This has been a busy year of innovation for Berge Bulk. We are piloting solar power, wind power, and now biofuel. This milestone refuelling of Berge Tsurugi with sustainable marine biofuel is an important step in our journey toward decarbonisation.

“Moving forward, Berge Bulk is committed to working alongside fuel providers and equipment manufacturers toward a safe, reliable, and cost-competitive clean fuel solution for our customers.”



