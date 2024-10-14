BERG Propulsion OpWind® to Optimize Operations for Sail & Engine Combustion

[By: BERG Propulsion]

BERG Propulsion has unveiled the OpWind® software system to help crews combine the operation of sails and propellers in the most efficient way in all sea conditions.

OpWind automatically ensures that engine efficiency can be optimized with respect to propeller rpm and blade pitch angle when wind propulsion is also used to propel a vessel. The approach saves even more fuel than would otherwise be the case.

The system automatically senses any sail contribution to propulsion based on a vessel’s operation data and measured parameters, continuously and automatically adjusting propeller pitch and speed to maximize the efficiency of the combined operation of propeller and sails.

The BERG Propulsion OpWind system has been developed from the Swedish company’s existing Dynamic Drive technology to compare detailed theoretical information and calculations about operating with propellers and sails against measured values on-board the vessel, said Chief Technology Officer Emil Cerdier.

“OpWind is a more advanced system than Dynamic Drive and can be implemented on any ocean-going vessel fitted with any type of sails to identify optimal operating actions,” said Cerdier.

“Savings from reduced fuel consumption will depend on the vessel configuration and its operating profile, as well as on how large the sails are, but they will be considerable,” he added. “Efficiency gains will be available whether it is a newbuilding or retrofit project.”

The system can be run in several modes with settings either to keep a desired maximum speed, maximum fuel consumption or a constant propeller thrust. It is also possible to use the propeller for onboard power generation while in sailing mode.

BERG can also provide a Marine Information Display to visualize performance as part of the system. A constant vessel speed setting will automatically reduce engine propulsion power when sails contribute to forward thrust. With a feathering propeller design it is also possible to shut down one or two main engines depending on vessel configuration, to further reduce fuel and maintenance costs.

BERG Propulsion has received an initial order for systems to be used in sail/engine combined operation from a major vessel operator.