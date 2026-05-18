Berg Propulsion New Milestone in Turkey with Strongest Bollard Pull to Date

[By: Berg Propulsion]

Berg Propulsion has been contracted to supply the propulsion and control systems for four diesel-electric, firefighting offshore support tugs which will be the most powerful vessels of their type ever built in Türkiye.

The vessels have been ordered by Smit Lamnalco from builder Uzmar Shipyard and will initially operate in French Guyana, with Berg due to deliver equipment for the first in the series in November 2026. All four tugs will feature bollard pull (bp) capacities exceeding 130 tonnes - remarkable for vessels using this high efficiency solution, and a step up from the largest tugs built by Uzmar to date which feature hybrid-electric propulsion also from Berg.

Built to Canadian naval architect Robert Allan Limited’s (RAL’s) RAmpage 6000-DE design, each 60m length tug will feature twin 4,000kW electric motors. Berg’s propulsive package will include two MTA836 Z drive fixed-pitch azimuth thrusters and two MTT216 controllable-pitch bow thrusters, alongside an MPC800 control system.

“This contract is huge in scope and significant for its commercial and technical impact,” comments Mustafa Müslüm, Managing Director, Berg Propulsion Eurasia. “Following on from earlier projects, we are delighted to work with Uzmar once more on this high-power tug order, and especially on an assignment which involves such an extensive package from Berg.”

With equipment for the last of the Bureau Veritas-classed vessels due delivery by July 2027, the new order consolidates Berg’s presence in Türkiye, which has become a construction hub for tug innovation.

UZMAR Group of Companies President and CEO A. Noyan ALTUG comments: “At UZMAR, we continue to lead the way in innovative tugboat construction, delivering advanced dual-fuel, methanol, diesel-electric and battery-supported solutions tailored for the evolving needs of global ports and terminals. This diesel-electric project demonstrates our capability to combine high bollard pull performance with efficiency, lower emissions, and operational flexibility.

“We are proud to collaborate with Smit Lamnalco on this important project. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in sustainability, performance, and reliability, reinforcing UZMAR’s position as a global leader in next-generation tug design and construction.”

Adopting a 100%-electric powertrain brings particular benefits for operational responsiveness, Müslüm notes: “Diesel engines are optimized for efficiency at specific ratings and there are limits on flexibility. The all-electric setup provides full torque at any speed. For this reason, many tug owners have come to prefer propulsion systems that are hybrid- or fully-electric.

“In addition, when power needs are high, tugboats lack the onboard space for the larger diesel engines required - which makes compact multi-genset configurations a more practical choice.”

The latest order is significant for Berg’s growing reputation as a provider of tug propulsion solutions for other reasons, he adds. “Rather than producing multiple tugboats rated at 70-80 tonnes bp, the sector is opting for fewer vessels with greater bp capacity per tug. There’s rising demand for higher bp capacity and this trend will continue. The experience we’ve gained through our collaborations with Uzmar is putting us in a strong position to provide the power these operators require.”