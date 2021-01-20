Baraja Partners with Frontier Automation on Real-Time Tracking

Dalrymple Bay Terminal, Hay Point, North Queensland By The Maritime Executive 01-20-2021 10:11:12

Baraja Pty Ltd, developers of Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR, has strengthened their relationship with Frontier Automation by providing Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR to enable long-range, real-time automated vessel drift detection at Dalrymple Bay Terminal, at Hay Point, North Queensland.



3DPortGuard is Frontier Automation’s state-of-the-art solution designed for port operators looking to stay in control of a ship’s movements while approaching, departing, or mooring at ports. Complementing this, Baraja Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR has been specifically designed with reliability for industrial applications at its core.



The two Australian companies will bring improved safety, operating precision and efficiency to Dalrymple Bay Terminal. Baraja’s innovative modular architecture means that there is the ability to separate the LiDAR sensorheads and laser engine through fibre optic cable. By separating the sensors from the LiDAR engine, the most sensitive photonic and electronic components can be better protected to withstand the harshest of maritime environments.



Frontier Automation’s CEO Jochen Franke stated, “This relationship has been crucial as Baraja’s unique solid-state Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR allows faster scanning in one dimension so we can accurately track the speed of an approaching vessel in real-time which is not easily achieved with mechanical scanning methods. Additionally, having this modularity means we have coverage in the harshest weather North Queensland can throw at it.”



Baraja’s Spectrum-Scan™ LiDAR enables Frontier Automation’s complex 3DPortGuard technology by providing a real-time vision of the environment in richer detail than previously possible, with unprecedented software-addressable resolution and range. In addition to performance, the technology enables an industrialized design that supports the requirements for reliability with real-time 3D vision.



“We’re very proud and excited to be working with Frontier Automation to create configurable LiDAR solutions for industrial use. Frontier has been a pioneer in automation for almost ten years, and our collaboration has enabled us to push our technology into new and challenging environments.” – Federico Collarte, CEO, Baraja.



The announcement of this working partnership for the Dalrymple Bay Terminal Automation Project demonstrates Frontier Automation and Baraja’s commitment to customized port automation solutions in Australia.

