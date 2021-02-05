Bahri Signs Multi-Ship Digital Platform Installation Deal With Alpha O

02-05-2021

Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the ship management division of Saudi Arabian national carrier Bahri. The deal includes the installation of AOT’s patented SMARTShip™ digital platform across a substantial part of the Bahri fleet.

AOT, the world’s leading provider of digital shipping solutions, will complete the deployment of SMARTShip on the Bahri vessels over the next three months.

"Since its founding, Alpha Ori's endeavour has been to upgrade the shipping industry’s digital roadmap by delivering secure and sustainable solutions, reducing pain points, and optimizing vessel performance and cost savings," said Bala Sankaran, Co-CEO of AOT. “With SMARTShip, AOT has delivered on its promises to our customers and we are confident that Bahri will benefit from this partnership.”

AOT was only formed in 2017 but has already installed SMARTShip on over 100 vessels. The platform provides a 'live connect' experience to ship machinery including navigation, cargo and engine control systems.

With 3k to 5K data points flowing at 30 second intervals directly from control systems to AOT's cloud, intelligent alerts, advanced analytics and insights in real time are provided by AI-enabled applications.

SMARTShip's web and mobile interfaces also enable ship operators to meet safety and sustainability goals using various easy-to-use applications such as customizable reporting, geo location-based alarm systems, charter party dashboards, remote monitoring and diagnostics.

AOT’s contract with Bahri was finalized after the successful completion of a three-month trial of SMARTShip on one of Bahri's Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC).

Captain Rajesh Unni, Co-CEO of AOT and CEO and Founder of leading Singapore-based ship manager Synergy Group, commented:“SMARTShip uses machine learning algorithms to bring the power of AI to vessel management. This enables fuel savings, improved hull efficiency and predictive maintenance, providing owners and managers with a rapid return on investment.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Bahri, one of the world’s leading shipping and logistics groups, to deliver SMARTShip benefits to the Bahri fleet.”

AOT has now established local installation teams in Singapore, China, South Korea, Dubai, Japan, Europe and India to meet rising demand for SMARTShip.

“SMARTShip, with its array of benefits to ship owners and operators in the industry has gained widespread recognition in the market,” added Bala Sankaran.

“We’re in talks with multiple owners with a view to accelerating rollout of both SMARTShip and ShipPalm, AOT’s ship Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software.”

