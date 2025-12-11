Bahamas-Flagged Reefer Ships Set To Benefit From Renewed WCPFC Cooperation

[By:

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) is pleased to announce that it has once again been granted Cooperating Non-Member (CNM) status by the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) for 2026. The WCPFC oversees high-seas fisheries management and conservation across the Western and Central Pacific region. This is a great benefit to the registry’s reefer carrier fleet.

This renewed status was confirmed at the recent WCPFC meetings held in the Philippines during the first week of December and reflects The Bahamas’ ongoing commitment to transparency, strong regulatory oversight, and enhanced control of fishing-related activities conducted by vessels on its register.

Working in partnership with the Bahamas Department of Marine Resources, The BMA continues to exercise rigorous monitoring, licensing, and regulatory oversight as part of its global transportation authorisation programmes for fisheries cargoes. With the continuation of CNM status, Bahamian-flagged reefer carriers remain authorised to transport cargoes originating within the WCPFC regulatory area, thereby supporting and expanding commercial opportunities for the Bahamian fleet.

Captain Dwain Hutchinson, Managing Director and CEO of The BMA, commented: “We are committed to supporting the vital work of Regional Fisheries Management Organisations, and we are pleased to have secured CNM status again for 2026. Sustainable fishing practices are essential to the long-term health of our oceans, and we remain dedicated to contributing to the success of global marine conservation efforts.”

