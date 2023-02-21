AXSMarine Nextvoyage Software

AXSMarine, a leading provider of SaaS shipping software and data for decision-making in the chartering of Drybulk, Tanker and Container ships, has concluded a strategic investment in Nextvoyage, a Voyage Management System (VMS) provider. Nextvoyage is a live and full-featured solution developed for the past four years and is in use with several companies in both Drybulk and Tanker markets. It is managed by individuals cumulating 25+ years of Maritime technology experience with a clear vision of the industry pain points to solve.



As the shipping industry remains widely trapped within cumbersome IT environments and workflows with widely disconnected data sets, the opportunities to help customers realize value are clear. AXSMarine’s investment in Nextvoyage is the first step of collaboration between the two companies that will maintain independent operations but will work closely to deliver best-in-class tools and data to streamline and optimize multiple repetitive workflows.



The life of a voyage starts by making decisions for the right ship or the right cargo with the best possible visibility into market information – which AXSMarine provides as the industry leader for over 23 years. Shipping decisions are all about assessing what has happened, what is happening on the spot, and what is likely to happen next. To do this well, teams need the best information turned into actionable data.



Monitoring the execution of a voyage, its P&L evolution, and fleet exposure for risk management is a growing concern. This is where Nextvoyage provides the best value for their customers. The top pain point for companies using multiple systems is the inefficiency caused by a disconnect between their business goals, software, and data sets. AXSMarine and Nextvoyage recognized these challenges and through their collaborative partnership will work together to provide valued solutions to resolve those disconnects. The companies will achieve this by leveraging the strengths of both platforms.

Complementing the investment, AXSMarine and Nextvoyage will work closely to improve workflow efficiency: reducing manual actions and corrections, while providing the right data at the right time, with the right context. Informed and real-time decision making will deliver a new competitive edge for their mutual clients across the platforms.

“AXSMarine’s investment in Nextvoyage materializes a shared vision and values with Nextvoyage founder Mark Pith. This move appeared as a natural one for our organisations, and we are here to turn it into a valuable one for the industry. It is a logical step to help make the client's life much easier.

Regardless how small or big owners and operators are, the vast majority are far from having achieved a best-in-breed architecture.. Multiple repetitive, inefficient and error-prone processes is a widely spread norm across the industry. By the time one has pulled data from multiple systems and sources, copied it into a spreadsheet or yet another software solution and reconciled it, this means lost time that could have been spent on more value-added tasks, especially with today’s pace of business” said Jacques Goudchaux, AXSMarine CEO.

“While AXSMarine and Nextvoyage will maintain separate operations, our eventual combined offering is aimed at providing a truly integrated alternative to multiple loosely-integrated solutions. The widely observed disconnect between chartering managers and operations which many complain about is a very exciting challenge for us to address in close cooperation.

There is a lot more to come at AXSMarine, more to solve for the market players aiming for augmented visibility about the dynamics behind commodity movements and we will not spare efforts to address these challenges.”



"At Nextvoyage, we set out with a vision of bringing best practice workflows to the maritime industry. Our focus has been on establishing strong fundamentals for freight management & accounting, while reducing entry costs and decreasing time-to-value. The success of Nextvoyage in the market has confirmed our vision and motivated us to bring even more value to our clients. Partnering with AXSMarine, a company with a wealth of experience in the field, allows us to expand our reach and build a decentralized platform that will benefit everyone."

“We share AXSMarine’s view on how to deliver value to the industry. The current software and data services provided by AXSMarine are complementary to our software service, which makes AXSMarine a great match for us. We are excited about the partnership and the opportunities it will bring to our mutual clients. We are equally excited about the possibilities that collaborating with AXSMarine will bring to the market at large.” said Mark Pith, founder and CEO of Nextvoyage.



About AXSMarine

Founded in 2000, AXSMarine is a global provider of online software solutions to the international shipping industry and is trusted by more than 10,000 users worldwide. Its software solutions deliver remarkable efficiency to commercial chartering processes in Dry, Tanker, and Containership chartering. These products provide a suite of modules, which allow shipping executives to fully analyze their commercial and operational activities. All web-based services are accessible from any computer, anywhere, without additional downloads or installation. AXSMarine online tools are secure, fast, and easy to use. With AXSMarine, professionals work faster, manage more efficiently and plan better. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, has a global staff of over 200 people with a presence in the UK, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, Singapore, UAE, and USA.

To find out more, please visit: www.axsmarine.com



About Nextvoyage

Founded in 2020, Nextvoyage Maritime Software Pte. Ltd. (“Nextvoyage”) empowers maritime shippers to optimize their businesses with a complete end-to-end modern freight management platform. Nextvoyage offers a modern, cloud-based Software as a Service (“SaaS”) solution for ship owners and operators, as well as commodity traders and producers. Nextvoyage has a presence in Singapore and Portugal.

To find out more, please visit: www.nextvoyage.app



