AXSMarine and KOBC Globalize KCCI Container-Freight Index

[By: AXSMarine]

AXSMarine, a pioneer and market leader in advanced solutions for shipping professionals, and parent company of Alphaliner – a leading provider of in-depth analysis for the liner shipping industry – announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) – Korea’s leading maritime-finance institution – to expand the global reach of the KOBC Container Composite Index (KCCI).

Under the agreement, KCCI, a weekly container-freight index tracking spot container rates from Busan to 13 major trade-lanes worldwide, will be integrated into the Alphaliner platform, making real-time Korea-origin freight data accessible to the global shipping, logistics and trading community. By adopting the KCCI, Alphaliner will also be able to more precisely understand freight rate changes originating from Northeast Asia, providing users with a variety of market analysis options.

KCCI was first published in November 2022 to reflect Korea-origin container shipping rates more accurately than existing indices tied to China departures. Since then, the index has been regularly published by KOBC and used by Korean freight forwarders, exporters, and logistics operators.

By making KCCI available via Alphaliner, both organizations aim to enhance transparency in container-freight markets, provide better visibility to stakeholders outside Korea, and support more informed decision-making for carriers, shippers, and investors globally.

This collaboration signals a major step forward in promoting Korean container-freight data on the global stage, offering a more comprehensive and regionally balanced view of freight-rate dynamics — especially for cargo flows originating from Busan, one of Asia’s busiest ports.