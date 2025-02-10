Avikus Partners with Savvy Navvy

[By: Avikus]

Avikus, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation technology developer, announced today that it has joined forces with cartography innovator Savvy Navvy to add powerful functionality to its recently released NEUBOAT Dock II.

Designed for yachts over 40-feet such as sportfishing vessels, power catamarans, center consoles and sailing vessels, NEUBOAT Dock II gives boaters a bird’s eye view for easy docking, single or multiple camera views, object detection and a docking assist path. As part of the partnership, Savvy Navvy has provided the base map cartography for NEUBOAT Dock II.

“While the brilliance of NEUBOAT Dock II resides in its intuitive approach to enhancing situational awareness, adding powerful functionality to the product relies on drawing from the existing innovation of our partners,” said Do-hyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus. “Savvy Navvy offers an incredible suite of cartography that provides exceptional resolution in a clutter-free presentation. Savvy Navvy has been a supportive partner in the recent expansion of our product and their maps are the perfect canvas for our navigation information to be displayed. We are looking forward to building upon this partnership to provide an even more refined platform for our users.”

“We have had a great experience working side-by-side with the Avikus team to create a simpler docking experience for boaters,” said Jelte Liebrand, CEO and Founder of Savvy Navvy. “We are aligned in the singular goal of making boating more accessible, more intuitive and ultimately safer through the use of cutting-edge technology. We are confident that users will enjoy the seamless integration of our two disciplines into one cohesive product that is easy to use and provides exceptional value to the boater in a reduced stress boating experience.”

NEUBOAT Dock II consists of a six-camera system based on Avikus’ advanced autonomous vessel technology. It offers a comprehensive 3D surround view, along with individual camera perspectives, to ensure safe and precise maneuvers during docking and navigation in confined spaces. Users can seamlessly pan around the 360-degree view, enhancing situational awareness and facilitating confident navigation in tight environments. It includes a dynamic virtual bumper, which is activated on the sections of the vessel that are closest to non-water objects for collision avoidance, as well as Docking Assist Guidance and a Home Point for intuitive return to a selected docking location and preferred docking position.

Savvy Navvy, often referred to as ‘Google maps for boats’, is a revolutionary, easy-to-use app that brings everything leisure boaters and anglers need for a seamless boating experience. Unlike any other boating navigation solution, Savvy Navvy provides smart routing — giving users the optimal route and dynamic ETAs based on real-time data: departure time, chart information, weather conditions, tide, boat specifications and local regulations. Points of interest, including marina information, marine services and local businesses are also shown in the app helping users plan their journeys both online and offline. Available on Android, IOS, PC and Mac, Savvy Navvy and can be used on multiple devices and is available in both free and “premium” options with enhanced access and functionalities.