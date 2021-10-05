AUVSI Cascade to Host 2021 Fall Symposium : Drones & Droids

Deliver the Data, Deliver the Reliability, Deliver the Goods, Deliver the Profits, Deliver the Safety, and Deliver the Fun!

Don’t miss the unique opportunity to hear from unmanned vehicle leaders and users in land, air, and sea, and learn what you need to know about the latest in technology, business challenges, and opportunities.

INCLUDING SPECIAL EVENTS

Networking Social October 6th

B2B Supplier - Vendor Matchmaking October 6th

Volansi Tour October 7th

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Conference Center | Bend, Oregon

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

OCTOBER 6-7th

KEYNOTE:

Hannan Parvizian, Chef Technology Officer/Co-founder, Volansi

Hannan Parvizian is the CTO, Product Architect and Co-founder of Volansi. He was inspired to start Volansi in 2015 while working as an analyst, where he witnessed first-hand the crippling logistics nightmare of shipping crucial auto parts between a major electric carmaker’s service centers, warehouses and factories. Hannan incubated his idea in YCombinator’s 2017 batch and has since grown the idea into a company of over 130 employees with delivery projects all over the world. Volansi is transforming how goods are moved by offering its customers with the fastest, most responsive delivery service using high-speed long-range drones.

Other notable career highlights include being named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list and senior positions at Accenture, Siemens, GE and Tesla. Hannan is also a mentor of the Alchemist Accelerator. A graduate of the Technical University of Munich and a true engineer-entrepreneur at heart, Hannan also takes to the skies in his free time as a licensed recreational pilot.

