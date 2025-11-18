Austal USA To Offer Relocation Benefits For Qualified Applicants

[By: Austal USA]

Austal USA is holding a job fair in Panama City to recruit qualified shipbuilders and support personnel who have been recently involved with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) shipbuilding program. This hiring event provides candidates with prior experience with the OPC program the perfect opportunity to speak with an Austal USA representative and learn more about our exciting career opportunities.

Austal USA recruiters will be at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1101 N. Hwy 231 in Panama City on Thursday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Preliminary interviews will be conducted onsite. Follow-on interviews and testing, if applicable, will be conducted at Austal USA’s new construction facility in Mobile, Ala., with $150 stipend provided to anyone traveling from Panama City. Relocation benefits will be offered for all positions.

Interested applicants can apply online at the link prior to attending the hiring event this week: https://austalusa.wd1. myworkdayjobs.com/Unpublished/ job/Mobile-AL/Austal-USA- Hiring-Event-for-OPC- Employees_R0010970