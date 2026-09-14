Austal USA's West Coast Dry Dock Fully Certified

[By Austal]

Austal USA’s floating dry dock, located at the company’s San Diego waterfront ship repair facility, is fully certified and operational. The dry dock, optimized to efficiently dock small surface combatants and similar sized ships, is the centerpiece of Austal USA’s Repair and Services business line.

“Austal’s dry dock significantly expands our ability to offer the Navy and other customers a comprehensive, full-service repair facility in San Diego,” said Austal USA President Gene Miller. “This capability will be a tremendous asset to our customers, and we look forward to meeting the increasing demand for West Coast repair facilities with dry dock services.”

The dry dock has a 9,000 light ton lifting capacity. It is 531 feet (162 meters) long and 154 feet (47 meters) wide, with a wingwall width of 13.12 feet (4.0 meters) and a maximum draft of 36 feet (11 meters). The dry dock cranes have a combined lifting capacity of 16 metric tons.

Austal USA extends its gratitude to its partners who played a key role in the final installation and preparations for the dry dock certification effort. R.E. Staite Engineering Inc. provided essential dredging, offshore, and inshore construction services, while Chula Vista Electric handled shore power installation. Austal USA collaborated closely with PAE Industrial Operations Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC) C980 and Heger Dry Dock whose critical support was vital to successfully securing the dry dock certification.