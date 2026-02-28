Austal USA Launches Final EPF - Future USNS Lansing (EPF 16)

[By Austal USA]

Austal USA launched the company’s second ship in less than a week, the Navy’s final Expeditionary Fast Transport, future USNS Lansing (EPF 16) in Mobile, Ala., February 25, 2026. The U.S. Navy’s 16th Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF), christened in early January, is now docked pier side for final outfitting and system activation in preparation for sea trials later this year.

During this launch process, self-propelled modular transporters (SPMT) lifted the ship almost three feet and moved it approximately 400 feet onto a deck barge moored adjacent to the final assembly bay. The barge moved the ship downriver where the ship was placed in a floating dry dock. The EPF was submerged in the dry dock enabling it to float for the first time, and it was returned back upriver to Austal USA’s new construction facility. This is the 26th ship launched at Austal USA using this proven process.

“The successful launch of this final Expeditionary Fast Transport is a true reflection of the power of teamwork and our commitment to applying lessons learned to every aspect of our work," said Gene Miller, Austal USA Interim President. "Our test and activation teams, crane and rigging crews, and safety personnel worked seamlessly alongside our Navy partners and trusted vendors like Berard Transportation, Alabama Shipyard, and E.N. Bisso & Son tug services. These strong partnerships enable us to continuously refine our processes, identify areas for improvement, and efficiently achieve critical shipbuilding milestones to further support and strengthen the maritime industrial base."

Production efforts on EPF 16 will shift to final outfitting and system activation to support future USNS Lansing, the Navy’s third EPF Flight II medical variant, getting underway for sea trials.

