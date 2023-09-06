Auramarine Wins Methanol Fuel System Order with Terntank's Hybrid Tankers

[By: Auramarine]

Auramarine Ltd, the leading fuel supply systems pioneer for the marine, process and power industries has secured an order to supply methanol fuel supply systems for three 15,000 DWT hybrid tankers for Terntank. Auramarine was the shipping industry’s forerunner to invest in developing fuel supply systems for methanol as a viable new fuel to help drive industry decarbonisation targets.

The ships are built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou), with the first vessel of the series to be delivered in March 2025. Auramarine’s system deliveries are scheduled between second half of 2024 and first half of 2025.

Each shipset comprises the methanol fuel system including the methanol supply unit (LFSS), bunker and transfer systems, control and monitoring system and the important safety system.

The vessels are tailor made to optimally transport bio feedstocks to Terntank’s customer’s refineries. The new Hybrid Solution Plus series vessels will significantly reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impacts with methanol-powered engines, wind-assisted propulsion, hybrid battery system, and on-shore power. Auramarine’s expertise on methanol systems is one of the key elements in enabling the vessels to reach their full decarbonisation potential, says Claes Möller, CEO at Tärntank Ship Management.

Commenting on the development, John Bergman, CEO, Auramarine, said: “This is another milestone project for Auramarine, based on our recent intensive development work of methanol fuel systems and our almost 50 years of experience of delivering the most advanced solutions to market. We recognise that the industry is experiencing rapid change and we are committed to supporting our clients through this process on their decarbonisation journey and we are delighted that Terntank has selected us to supply the methanol systems for these progressive vessels”.

Following Auramarine’s announcement of its investment in the development of one of the industry's first Methanol Fuel Supply Units to address the growing demand for methanol as a viable future fuel, the company has generated substantial interest from shipowners, operators, OEMs, and shipyards regarding supply and installation.

This landmark order aligns with the company’s ambitious growth trajectory over the next five years and being the preferred partner and supplier for key stakeholders in the maritime industry with a strong foothold in new low and zero carbon marine fuels.

John Bergman continued:“Methanol is one of the most viable future fuels currently on the market. We recognise that as well as price and availability, a key element of driving widespread uptake of these vital future fuels that will deliver industry decarbonisation, is ensuring that the right bunkering and onboard operational infrastructure is in place to inspire ship owner and operator confidence. At Auramarine, we will continue to deliver this and innovate in order to bring to market new solutions that can effectively support the energy transition.”

