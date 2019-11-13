Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces North America Sales Team

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-13 16:45:33

Atlas Ocean Voyages is pleased to announce the appointment of two esteemed sales professionals to its growing team. Alyssa Logan is named Atlas Ocean Voyages' Sales Manager for the North America, West, and Richard Sims is the Sales Manager for North America, East. Alyssa and Richard join the Atlas team as the U.S. adventure-luxe cruise brand is preparing to open reservations in January for its first ship, World Navigator.

"We are happy to welcome Alyssa and Richard to the Atlas Ocean Voyages' team. They bring a wealth of experience and are committed to building strong relationships with our valued travel advisor community," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Their demonstrated passion for adventure travel makes them the perfect choices to bring Atlas' new Luxe Adventure product to the North American market."

Alyssa and Richard will join Alberto and Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships Brandon Townsley this week at Travel Weekly's Cruise World 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Alberto will be a feature panelist in the show's Adventure and Experiential Travel immersion session on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 4:15 pm. Additionally, Brandon, Alyssa and Richard invite travel advisors to visit the company's tradeshow booth #920 during the Exhibitor Showcase on Thursday afternoon and learn about the distinctive adventures that will be Atlas Ocean Voyages' trademark.

"We fully appreciate the indispensable role that travel advisors play in our success as a new adventure cruise brand. Therefore, we are committed to developing advisor-friendly policies and delivering exemplary support to ensure that our success is mutual," added Brandon. "A premium, 100 percent commissionable voyage fare and commission on all optional items sold prior to departure are the core components of a generous and rewarding travel advisor program that Atlas plans on announcing at a later date."

Alyssa is a 25-year industry veteran, having started her career aboard cruise ships as a Future Cruise Consultant, Shore Excursion Manager and Cruise Director for Seabourn Cruise Line, Cunard and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. She then transferred shoreside to work in sales for companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and most recently as Global Sales Director of MICE for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Richard has also spent the majority of his more-than-25-year travel career in the cruise industry and brings his extensive trade relationships to Atlas. He has worked for Norwegian Cruise Line and was named 2012 Sales Manager of the Year at Holland America Line and Seabourn Cruise Line. Most recently, Richard was Director of National Accounts East for Insight Vacations, where he was part of a sales team that achieved the highest sales in the company's 40-year history.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a Luxe Adventure cruise line that is creating a community of new world explorers by delivering authentic and thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experiences in the world's most sought-after and remote destinations. Opening for reservation in Jan. 2020, the new brand's first ship, World Navigator, will start sailing exciting itineraries in 2021. In 2022 and 2023, World Navigator will be joined by sister-ships World Traveller, World Adventurer, and World Seeker.

