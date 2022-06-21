Eastern Shipbuilding Launches RB WEEKS Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge

[By: Eastern Shipbuilding Group]

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) successfully launched the R.B. WEEKS, the second trailing suction hopper dredge the shipbuilder has constructed for Weeks Marine, Inc.

The R.B. WEEKS, (ESG Hull 258) is named in honor of Richard B. Weeks, a co-founder of Weeks Marine and married to Magdalen Weeks, the namesake of the sister vessel MAGDALEN (ESG 256), built by Eastern. This new 356-foot trailing suction hopper dredge is being constructed at ESG’s Allanton Shipyard and has a hopper capacity of 8,550 cubic yards. The vessel outfitting and trials will be conducted at Eastern’s Port St. Joe Facility for an on-time delivery in 2023.

“Eastern Shipbuilding Group has enjoyed a strong partnership with Weeks Marine, Inc’s. team over multiple projects, and we are proud to build another dredge vessel that will enhance our waterways and restore our coastlines,” said Joey D’Isernia, President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc.

In nearly all respects, the R.B. WEEKS is identical to the M/V MAGDALEN delivered by ESG in 2017. The vessel includes an electrical power, propulsion, and dredge machinery package by Royal IHC, GE Tier IV engines, along with several accommodation and crew comfort upgrades.

“We are excited to see the launch of our newest trailing suction hopper dredge, the R.B. WEEKS, which will join her sister vessel in various dredging activities primarily aiding the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to maintain ports, harbors, and other waterways to ensure ship navigation is possible,” said Eric Ellefsen, President, Weeks Marine, Inc. “These two vessels have an equivalent hopper size and pumping capacity, and we look forward to utilizing the R.B. WEEKS, putting her to work deepening shipping lanes, nourishing beaches lost to erosion, and completing coastal restoration due to storm damage.”

